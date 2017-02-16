Ruben Tejada, now with Yankees, finally saying ugly Chase Utley incident is 'history'
It always initially looks strange seeing a well-known Mets player switch to a Yankees uniform, or vice versa. Yogi Berra and Rickey Henderson went from being Yankees stars to suiting up for the Mets, Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden were Mets legends and then Yankees.
