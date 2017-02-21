Red Sox hope to be carried by Sale, Porcello and Price
The Red Sox hope adding Chris Sale to a rotation that already included Rick Porcello and David Price will boost the team to its first World Series title since 2013. "Boston's like the Golden State Warriors now in baseball," New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said during the offseason.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Bring Back Arod
|335,468
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
