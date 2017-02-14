Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured Nathan Eovaldi
In this Sunday, July 24, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws during the first inning of the baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
