Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured Nathan Eovaldi

Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured Nathan Eovaldi

The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last August, when he was with the New York Yankees. The deal includes a $2 million club option for 2018 that includes the chance to earn performance bonuses.

