Orioles acquire left-hander Richard Bleier in trade with Yankees

10 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The Orioles continued to shuffle their spring training roster Tuesday, acquiring left-hander Richard Bleier from the New York Yankees for a player to be named later. It marked the fourth straight day the Orioles have made a roster move.

