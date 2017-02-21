Orioles acquire Bleier from Yanks, add Bourn
Baltimore acquired its second left-handed pitcher in three days when the New York Yankees dealt Richard Bleier to the Orioles for a player to be named or cash. Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Yankees last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|52 min
|Bring Back Arod
|335,468
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC