Orioles acquire Bleier from Yanks, add Bourn

Baltimore acquired its second left-handed pitcher in three days when the New York Yankees dealt Richard Bleier to the Orioles for a player to be named or cash. Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Yankees last season.

