New York Yankees' Wise, Old Sage Is Now Brett Gardner

Jul 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; American League third baseman Brock Holt of the Boston Red Sox, American League outfielder Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees, and American League outfielder J.D. Martinez of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the National League in the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.