New York Yankees: Where Does Chris Carter Fit?

The New York Yankees came to an agreement with free agent Chris Carter on Monday, signing the reigning NL co-leader in home runs to a one year, $3M deal with $500,000 in incentives based on plate appearances. The deal is a solid depth move, but how will he fit on the Bomber's roster? Before signing Carter yesterday, the New York Yankees had planned to enter the season with some combination of Tyler Austin and Greg Bird at first base, Aaron Judge in right, and Matt Holliday serving as the team's DH.

