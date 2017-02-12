New York Yankees: What the Chris Cart...

New York Yankees: What the Chris Carter signing means for the rest of the team

With Spring Training upon us, the New York Yankees went ahead and made a last-minute signing in free agent, Chris Carter who led the National League in Homeruns with 41 in 2016 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. Carter is a right-handed power hitter who will likely see time between first base and designated hitter and might even see some playing time in a corner outfield position if need be.

