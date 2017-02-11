New York Yankees sign Chris Carter

New York Yankees sign Chris Carter

1 hr ago

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees signed first baseman Chris Carter to a one-year contract worth $3 million with a $500K signing bonus. Carter, 30, was surprisingly not tendered a contract by his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, earlier in the offseason.

