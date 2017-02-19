New York Yankees: Nick Swisher retire...

New York Yankees: Nick Swisher retires after twelve seasons

On Friday, twelve-year veteran Nick Swisher announced his retirement from baseball. Swisher, 36, never made it back to the majors after 2015, but last season he returned to the New York Yankees' organization to play with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

