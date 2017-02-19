New York Yankees: Nick Swisher retires after twelve seasons
On Friday, twelve-year veteran Nick Swisher announced his retirement from baseball. Swisher, 36, never made it back to the majors after 2015, but last season he returned to the New York Yankees' organization to play with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,445
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC