New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius Starts Off Spring with a Bang
After a breakout offensive performance in 2016, Didi Gregorius opened his spring training with a big home run for the New York Yankees. The New York Yankees acquired Didi Gregorius in a December 2014 three-team trade that also involved the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
