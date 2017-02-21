Nationals announce deal with free-age...

Nationals announce deal with free-agent catcher Matt Wieters

11 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year contract w... . FILE - In this May 31, 2016 file photo, Matt Wieters, then with the Baltimore Orioles, waits for the pitch as home plate umpire Cory Blaser watches during the third inning of a baseball game as Boston Red Sox' Travis Sh... The team also said Friday that it has put first baseman Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, making room on the 40-man roster for Wieters.

