MLB union head says page turned on Levine spat over Betances
The head of the baseball players' union says "that page has been turned" in the spat regarding New York Yankees President Randy Levine and what he said about reliever Dellin Betances' agents. Levine had called Betances a victim of "over-the-top demands based on very little sense of reality" by his representatives at an arbitration hearing on Feb 18. The Yankees beat Betances in the case, and he will be paid $3 million rather than his $5 million request.
