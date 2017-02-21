MLB trade rumors: Will arbitration drama lead to Yankees dealing Dellin Betances?
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the 13th inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Regardless of how yearly arbitration works out for the team or player, the Yankees hold Betances' rights through the 2019 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,475
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC