MLB hot stove: Yankees made 'strong push' for Sergio Romo?

14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Yankees made a "strong push" for reliever Sergio Romo, who ultimately signed with the Dodgers, a report said. The Yankees made a "strong push" for reliever Sergio Romo, according to a report from MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez .

