Matt Holliday is a new face in a new place, but he's got the same old desire

No matter what your line of work, any time you start at a new locale after spending the previous eight years in the same place, it's going to take some time to get to know your new co-workers. And in baseball, as new Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday can now attest to, the toughest transition may be coming from anywhere to the Yankees, who are still the only team in Major League Baseball without names on the backs of their jerseys.

