Matt Holliday is a new face in a new place, but he's got the same old desire
No matter what your line of work, any time you start at a new locale after spending the previous eight years in the same place, it's going to take some time to get to know your new co-workers. And in baseball, as new Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday can now attest to, the toughest transition may be coming from anywhere to the Yankees, who are still the only team in Major League Baseball without names on the backs of their jerseys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|H Lamarr
|335,491
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|1 hr
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC