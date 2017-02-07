Mark Teixeira joins ESPN as baseball analyst
In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, New York Yankees' Mark Teixeira grounds out at bat against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, in New York. Teixeira will work as an ESPN analyst following his retirement as a player.
