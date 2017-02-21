look Yankees, stadium ready for opener
As the ongoing renovation of George M. Steinbrenner Field continues, a remodeled Yankees lineup will be on display for the first time this season on Friday as New York hosts the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. ET. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he plans to have his frontline lineup on the field for the Grapefruit League opener, sans outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury , who reported late to camp so he could be present for the birth of his daughter.
