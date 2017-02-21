look Yankees, stadium ready for opener

look Yankees, stadium ready for opener

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

As the ongoing renovation of George M. Steinbrenner Field continues, a remodeled Yankees lineup will be on display for the first time this season on Friday as New York hosts the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. ET. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he plans to have his frontline lineup on the field for the Grapefruit League opener, sans outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury , who reported late to camp so he could be present for the birth of his daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 18 hr Paul Yanks 335,475
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC