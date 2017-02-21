How Yankees' Chase Headley feels about Miguel Andujar chasing his job

What's that mean for Chase Headley , the incumbent at the position in the Bronx? He said he's not worried about the 21-year-old chasing his job, though he did acknowledge Andujar's on the rise. "The fact that there's somebody coming, it doesn't change my work ethic, my approach, my thought process -- that's all there anyway," Headley said.

