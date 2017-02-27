Greg Bird's bat is back - but his mind looks rusty 0:0
Greg Bird's sweet swing was on display Monday at Ed Smith Stadium. It cut through the late February heat for two doubles, giving the Yankees an early indication the first baseman will be able to shrug off missing all of last season due to right shoulder surgery.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Paul Yanks
|335,488
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
