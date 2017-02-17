Gossage says Steinbrenner, Miller should be in Hall of Fame
Rich Gossage says late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and former players' union head Marvin Miller should join him in Hall of Fame. Steinbrenner, the bombastic and successful owner of the Yankees from 1973 until his death in 2010, failed to gain election in a vote by the Today's Game Era Committee in December.
