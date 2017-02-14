Girardi wastes no time tabbing Tanaka...

Girardi wastes no time tabbing Tanaka for Opening Day

15 hrs ago

Just 10 minutes into his first news conference of the new season, Yankees manager Joe Girardi confirmed that he expects right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to serve as the Opening Day starter. It would be the third consecutive Opening Day assignment for the 28-year-old ace, who was 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts last year, setting career highs in wins, innings , starts, strikeouts and quality starts .

