Girardi wastes no time tabbing Tanaka for Opening Day
Just 10 minutes into his first news conference of the new season, Yankees manager Joe Girardi confirmed that he expects right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to serve as the Opening Day starter. It would be the third consecutive Opening Day assignment for the 28-year-old ace, who was 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts last year, setting career highs in wins, innings , starts, strikeouts and quality starts .
