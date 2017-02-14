Girardi wastes no time tabbing Tanaka for Opening Day

Just 10 minutes into his first news conference of the new season, Yankees manager Joe Girardi confirmed that he expects right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to serve as the Opening Day starter. It would be the third consecutive Opening Day assignment for the 28-year-old ace, who was 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts last year, setting career highs in wins, innings , starts, strikeouts and quality starts .

