Getting to know Yankees' Billy McKinney, former top prospect who's turning heads again

Billy McKinney is an intriguing Yankees outfielder prospect in that the 22-year-old Texan was a first round draft pick in 2013 who has been traded twice before playing his way above Double-A ... first from the Oakland Athletics to the Chicago Cubs in July 2014 and then again from the Cubs to the Yankees last July. The left-handed hitter and thrower formerly was ranked as one of baseball's top-ranked prospects, but now is off the so-called experts' top 100 lists.

Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) Sat Paul Yanks 335,488
The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
