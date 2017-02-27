Getting to know Yankees' Billy McKinney, former top prospect who's turning heads again
Billy McKinney is an intriguing Yankees outfielder prospect in that the 22-year-old Texan was a first round draft pick in 2013 who has been traded twice before playing his way above Double-A ... first from the Oakland Athletics to the Chicago Cubs in July 2014 and then again from the Cubs to the Yankees last July. The left-handed hitter and thrower formerly was ranked as one of baseball's top-ranked prospects, but now is off the so-called experts' top 100 lists.
