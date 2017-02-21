Franco, Phils power up in walk-off vs. Yanks
He hit a walk-off single to center field in the ninth inning in Saturday afternoon's 6-5 victory over the Yankees in a Grapefruit League game at Spectrum Field. After Rhys Hoskins ' one-out double to left field, pinch-runner Roman Quinn had no trouble scoring on the single from Stassi, who homered Friday against the Yankees.
