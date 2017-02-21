Ellsbury arrives at Yankees camp
Jacoby Ellsbury reported to Yankees camp on Tuesday, but did not fully participate in workouts. The outfielder was delayed as his wife, Kelsey, gave birth to a daughter over the weekend.
