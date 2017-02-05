Do the New York Yankees need another ...

Do the New York Yankees need another left-handed reliever?

The back end of the New York Yankees' bullpen is settled, with Tyler Clippard and Dellin Betances serving as the primary setup men while Aroldis Chapman closes. As excellent a tandem as that is, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the middle relief roles.

