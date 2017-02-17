Carter excited to don pinstripes, play at Yankee Stadium

After calling the cities of Oakland, Houston and Milwaukee home through his first seven years in the big leagues, Chris Carter said that he can already tell the atmosphere is different with the Yankees, and the slugger can't wait to try on the pinstripes for real. "It's kind of surreal," Carter said on Saturday, eyeing his locker space in the home clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

