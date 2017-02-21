Blue Jays lose split-squad pre-season games to Yankees and Phillies
The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a pair of exhibition split-squad games Sunday, falling 7-2 to the New York Yankees and 10-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies. Jose Bautista went 2-for-3, including a double in the first inning, and Kendrys Morales went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs batted in for Toronto, which committed three errors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Paul Yanks
|335,488
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC