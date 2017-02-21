Blue Jays lose split-squad pre-season...

Blue Jays lose split-squad pre-season games to Yankees and Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a pair of exhibition split-squad games Sunday, falling 7-2 to the New York Yankees and 10-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies. Jose Bautista went 2-for-3, including a double in the first inning, and Kendrys Morales went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs batted in for Toronto, which committed three errors.

