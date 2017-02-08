Betances, Didi among Yanks headed to WBC

The Yankees organization will be represented by 10 players in March's World Baseball Classic, including right-handers Dellin Betances and Luis Severino , both of whom have committed to help the Dominican Republic defend its championship. Betances and Severino will be joined in World Baseball Classic competition by the following members of New York's 40-man roster: left-hander Richard Bleier , right-hander Tyler Clippard , right-hander Giovanny Gallegos , shortstop Didi Gregorius and left-hander Tommy Layne .

