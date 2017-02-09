Baseball Prospectus projects 82 wins ...

Baseball Prospectus projects 82 wins for Yankees

17 hrs ago

The New York Yankees are about to embark on a season filled with uncertainty and plenty of unanswered questions, as the team's young crop of players prepares to take on everyday roles for the first time in their careers. Gone are the veteran standbys like Carlos Beltran, Mark Teixeira, Alex Rodriguez and Brian McCann, who for years helped establish a championship expectation year in and year out in the Yankees clubhouse.

