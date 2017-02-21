Baseball is back, but now it's gone a...

Baseball is back, but now it's gone again because Aaron Judge destroyed it

Friday afternoon, real live baseball returned as the Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons opened. No, these games don't mean anything, but spring training games are fun in their own way, especially if you like to watch prospects.

