At small group, hiring is like stocking a bullpen

New York dealer Paul Passarelli looks to America's pastime when pondering the challenge of retaining talent: "How do the New York Yankees get rid of their star pitcher to bring in a young talent?" Passarelli is keenly aware of his limited bullpen. He owns three stores: Garden City Mazda in Hempstead, N.Y.; Huntington Mazda in Huntington, N.Y.; and New Rochelle Hyundai in New Rochelle, N.Y. A small group, he said, hinders retention because if a talented employee sees no path toward career advancement, he or she will leave for another job.

