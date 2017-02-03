At small group, hiring is like stocking a bullpen
New York dealer Paul Passarelli looks to America's pastime when pondering the challenge of retaining talent: "How do the New York Yankees get rid of their star pitcher to bring in a young talent?" Passarelli is keenly aware of his limited bullpen. He owns three stores: Garden City Mazda in Hempstead, N.Y.; Huntington Mazda in Huntington, N.Y.; and New Rochelle Hyundai in New Rochelle, N.Y. A small group, he said, hinders retention because if a talented employee sees no path toward career advancement, he or she will leave for another job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,173
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC