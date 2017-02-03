At small group, hiring is like stocki...

At small group, hiring is like stocking a bullpen

12 hrs ago

New York dealer Paul Passarelli looks to America's pastime when pondering the challenge of retaining talent: "How do the New York Yankees get rid of their star pitcher to bring in a young talent?" Passarelli is keenly aware of his limited bullpen. He owns three stores: Garden City Mazda in Hempstead, N.Y.; Huntington Mazda in Huntington, N.Y.; and New Rochelle Hyundai in New Rochelle, N.Y. A small group, he said, hinders retention because if a talented employee sees no path toward career advancement, he or she will leave for another job.

Read more at Automotive News.

