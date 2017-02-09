After helping Cubs, Warren watched Series from afar

Adam Warren pitched in 29 games for the Chicago Cubs to help the team win the NL Central but could only look from afar when his former teammates won the franchise's first World Series title since 1908. The 29-year-old right-hander was traded July 25 to the New York Yankees along with three minor leaguers for closer Aroldis Chapman, who played a key role as the Cubs came back from 3-1 Series deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians.

