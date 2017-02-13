Aaron Judge considers himself an 'underdog' to win Yankees' rightfield job
Yankees up-and-coming stars Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge took live batting practice on Monday Feb. 13, 2017 in Tampa Florida. The Yankees' first spring training game is Friday Feb. 24, 2017 vs. the Philadelphia Philles.
