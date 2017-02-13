A-Rod, Nick Swisher among Yankees' guest instructors
Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at New York Yankees' spring training this year. Both are on the list released by the team Tuesday when New York pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.
