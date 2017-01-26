Yankees underdog Richard Bleier preparing to prove he belongs
Yankees lefty Richard Bleier still plays catch with his father in the offseason to keep his arm loose, still throws off a mound at a high school near his Davies, Fla., home. Nothing has changed for Bleier, except that the 29-year-old -- after nine season in the minors -- can finally say that he's been a major leaguer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|Carlos
|335,028
|The Yankees should be selling
|Jan 23
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC