Yankees trying Jacoby Ellsbury fix that didn't work 1st time
The Yankees are out of ways to fix center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury so they're going back to the well. Hitting coach Alan Cockrell wants Ellsbury to focus on hitting the ball sooner -- a subject broached last season but didn't take with the underperforming $153-million man.
