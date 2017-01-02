Yankees Tanaka: Seattle, Here He Comes Ready or Not
The Yankees best starting pitcher and legitimate Cy Young candidate of last season, Masahiro Tanaka, will probably be pitching his final season in pinstripes in 2017. That is because his contract contains an opt-out clause following the 2017 season.
