Yankees Sign Castillo As Backup Catcher For Backup Catchers
The Yankees are reported to have signed veteran catcher Wilkin Castillo to a minor league contract. Which means he is expected to serve as the backup to the backup catchers Yanks Go Yard reported on yesterday.
