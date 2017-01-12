Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius take...

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius takes to court at ASB Classic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

USA's Steve Johnson shook hands with Yankees baseball player Didi Gregorius after his quarterfinal singles win at the ASB Classic. New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius was guest of honour at the ASB Classic on Thursday, watching the all American clash between Steve Johnson and John Isner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 54 min jimi-yank 334,851
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec 18 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec 18 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC