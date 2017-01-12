Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius takes to court at ASB Classic
USA's Steve Johnson shook hands with Yankees baseball player Didi Gregorius after his quarterfinal singles win at the ASB Classic. New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius was guest of honour at the ASB Classic on Thursday, watching the all American clash between Steve Johnson and John Isner.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|54 min
|jimi-yank
|334,851
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
