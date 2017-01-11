Yankees Rob Refsnyder: The Next Super-Utility Player
The Yankees Rob Refsnyder realizes by now that he does not fit into their plans as a regular second baseman or regular anything for that matter. But that doesn't mean that he can't be a vital cog on the team's 25-man roster in 2017 and beyond.
