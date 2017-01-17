Yankees' prospects excited for future



Read more: NorthJersey.com

Yankees' prospects excited for future Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres and other Yankees prospects are excited about what lies ahead Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k2QOxf NEW YORK - The Yankees' emphasis on the future over the present last season by trading away several veterans at the trade deadline has since put the organization's heralded prospects in the spotlight. The team now possesses one of the best and deepest collections of minor league talent, and fans are awaiting the day when the likes of Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres will in the Bronx.

