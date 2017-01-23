Yankees pitcher Tanaka to sit out World Baseball Classic
Yankees pitcher Tanaka to sit out World Baseball Classic New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka says he won't take part in the World Baseball Classic Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jPzOtC Speaking at his former stadium in northeastern Japan on Monday, Tanaka said "taking various things into consideration, it would be difficult so I will not participate." The 28-year-old righthander was a member of the Japanese team that won the 2009 WBC.
