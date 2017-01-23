Yankees pitcher Tanaka to sit out Wor...

Yankees pitcher Tanaka to sit out World Baseball Classic

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Yankees pitcher Tanaka to sit out World Baseball Classic New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka says he won't take part in the World Baseball Classic Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jPzOtC Speaking at his former stadium in northeastern Japan on Monday, Tanaka said "taking various things into consideration, it would be difficult so I will not participate." The 28-year-old righthander was a member of the Japanese team that won the 2009 WBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min TMAN_Mets 334,990
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC