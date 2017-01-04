Yankees: On the Hot Seat In 2017 Is L...

Yankees: On the Hot Seat In 2017 Is Larry Rothschild

The Yankees pitching coach, Larry Rothschild has been on the hot seat many times during his tenure with the team, and as recently as last summer there were those who were clamoring for him to be replaced as Luis Severino and Michael Pineda went into a tailspin. Brian Cashman said no, and hired him back on a one-year contract for the 2017 season.

