Yankees may shake up top of lineup

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

GM Brian Cashman said Monday night on YES Network's "Yankees Hot Stove" that the team has had internal discussions about breaking up No. 1 and 2 hitters Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury.

