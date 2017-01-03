Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka have not discussed contract extension
Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his seven-year, $155 million contract after completing the fourth year of his deal after the upcoming season. Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he hasn't had any discussions with ace Masahiro Tanaka's representatives about a contract extension.
