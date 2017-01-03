Yankees Jacoby Ellsbury: "Hey, We Could Use a Little Help Here"

To be sure, if the Yankees had to do it all over again, they would not have signed Jacoby Ellsbury to such an expensive long-term deal, and possibly they might not have signed him at all. But that was then and this now, a time when we find entering his fourth season with the Yankees at the age of 33. And still, the question begs itself - Who is the real Jacoby Ellsbury - and if he knows would he please stand up and play baseball.

