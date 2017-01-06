Yankees Hitting Coach Alan Cockrell Facing New Challenges

Yankees hitting coach, Alan Cockrell would be considered typical of modern day instructors in that he had a total of eight at-bats in a major league uniform, and that was when he was 33. The challenges facing him this year will differ from those he faced during his first season with the Yankees in 2016. Here's a profile of the man who is charged with meeting those challenges in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.