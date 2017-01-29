Yankees Happenings for the Week of 01/29/17

Another week comes to a close, and we find ourselves that much closer to Yankees pitchers and catchers reporting on Feb. 13. It's time to get excited about baseball! So much so, that if you find yourself in Florida between the end of February and most of March, you should probably go ahead and think about purchasing your Yankees Spring Training tickets before they sell out. That's exactly what I recently did.

